List: ‘Cool Pavement' and More Trees Are Coming to These LA Neighborhoods

A new program to lower temperatures in Los Angeles neighborhoods will add trees and ambient temperature reducing ‘cool pavement' to parts of the San Fernando Valley, communities near downtown LA and elsewhere.

The next phase of the Cool Neighborhoods LA program was announced Monday. It will add about 2,000 trees and 60 miles of cool pavement, designed to reduce ambient temperatures by reflecting more sunlight and absorbing less heat, to the following communities.

Pico Union

Westlake South

North Hollywood

Canoga Park

Sylmar

Vermont Square

South Central Los Angeles

Boyle Heights

“The skyrocketing temperatures on our streets is an equity issue that puts local communities on the front line of the climate crisis,'' said Mayor Eric Garcetti. “Our hottest and most vulnerable neighborhoods are our top priority when it comes to climate action, and this program is about taking action in ways that will make a direct impact on people's daily lives.''

North Hollywood previously received 13.4 lane miles of cool pavement -- the largest single application in Los Angeles' history.

Cool Streets L.A. was first introduced in 2019 to advance the city's Green New Deal goals by piloting 10 cool streets projects by 2025. According to the mayor's office, the program will help the city reduce urban/rural temperature differential by at least 1.7 degrees by 2025 and 3 degrees by 2035, while also increasing the city's tree canopy in areas with the most need by at least 50% by 2028.