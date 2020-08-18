Cooling Centers Extended As Heat Wave Continues

The Los Angeles Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday that it will keep its cooling centers open until Thursday to give residents a place to escape the excess heat that's hitting Southern California.

The cooling centers were activated over the weekend at the facility as temperatures surpassed the 90s, and this week's forecast shows highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, capacity is limited, and people should call ahead to verify space availability, according to the Department of Recreation and Parks.

The city's cooling centers will be open from noon Tuesday through Thursday at 8 p.m. at the following locations:

Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center, 5056 Van Nuys Blvd., 818-386-9674;

Slauson Multipurpose Center, 5306 S. Compton Ave., 323-233-1174 or 323-846-5392;

Canoga Park Senior Center, 7326 Jordan Ave., 818-340-2633;

Pecan Recreation Center, 145 S. Pecan St., 323-262-2736; and

Lafayette Multipurpose Community Center, 625 S. Lafayette Park Place, 213-384-0562.

Upon completion of the centers' activation hours, the facility will continue to comply with the city's park closure restrictions required by county COVID-19 directives.

For more information on Los Angeles Cooling Centers call 311 or click here.

For a list of cooling centers throughout Los Angeles County, click here.

Riverside County

Riverside County has 14 cooling centers available throughout the county with mandatory mask wearing and social distancing protocols.

Among the 14 locations, five are in Coachella Valley, two in Banning Pass, one in Moreno Valley, one in Temecula and five in Riverside.

For a complete list of cooling center locations click here.

San Bernardino County

The county website has this list of indoor cooling centers, each with its own hours of operation and restrictions.

Authorities are asking people to call the scene before approaching due to ever-changing conditions due to COVID-19

Seniors should take advantage of the Senior Information and Assistance Hotline at 1-800-510-2020.

For a complete list of Cooling Center locations click here.