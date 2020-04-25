LA County

Cooling Centers Opened Across LA County to Combat Heat Wave

By City News Service

Getty Images

Due to the first heat wave of the year, emergency cooling centers have been opened Saturday across Los Angeles County, authorities said.

The centers will operate between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visitors must wear face masks and practice social distancing, county authorities said.

The cooling centers are located at the following places:
-- Jocelyn Center, 210 N. Chapel Ave., Alhambra;
-- Buena Vista Library, 300 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank;
-- Colonel Leon Washington Park, 8908 South Maie Ave., Los Angeles;
-- Lincoln Heights Senior Center, 2323 Workman St., Los Angeles;
-- Robert M Wilkinson Multipurpose Center, 8956 Vanalden Ave., Northridge;
-- Mid-Valley Senior Center, 8825 Kester Ave., Panorama City;
-- Robinson Park Community Center, 1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena;
-- Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center, 5056 Van Nuys Blvd., Sherman Oaks;
-- El Cariso Community Regional Park, 13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar; and
-- Whittier Community Center, 7630 Washington Ave., Whittier.

This article tagged under:

LA CountyLos Angeleslos angeles county
