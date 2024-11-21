Hacienda Heights

Copper thefts leaves Hacienda Heights residents without phone, internet service

Frontier is offering up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the thefts.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

Hacienda Heights residents say copper thefts have left them without telephone and internet service for months.

Los Altos High School has taken matters into its own hands by leaving the stadium lights overnight to prevent copper thefts. Another school, Glen A. Wilson High School, has modified its academic program due to the outage.

The Hacienda Heights Improvement Association estimates there are about 7 miles of neighborhoods without telephone service from Frontier. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is already investigating the thefts.

A Frontier spokesperson confirmed in a statement that copper theft has resulted in service disruptions for some of their customers in their area. It added that it's working closely with authorities.

“We have been working closely with local law enforcement to address this issue and appreciate their support in raising awareness of its impact in the community. We have also put a rewards program in place to combat copper theft, offering up to $5,000 to any person who provides information leading directly to the arrest and conviction of any individual(s) involved in the theft or damage to Frontier property.”  

In a meeting held Monday with residents, Frontier agreed to work closely with customers affected by the outage. They encourage anyone who needs assistance or information to call 1-800-921-8101 or go to their website.

Anyone with information regarding the copper theft is asked to call 1-800-590-6605.

This article tagged under:

Hacienda Heights
