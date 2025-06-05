As copper wire thefts continue to cripple Los Angeles’ infrastructure, causing telecommunication and utility outages and leaving behind thousands of dollars of damage for each incident, city and county leaders and law enforcement officials pleaded with the state to impose tougher penalties for criminals.

Among 6,000 incidents of copper theft during the second half of 2024 across the country, about one third of the incidents happened in California, according to data from Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office.

“Bad actors steal encased copper cables and cut them into short lengths before burning them to remove the sheathing to reveal the raw copper inside,” Bonta said. “That copper is then typically sold to scrap metal dealers, some of whom, in periods of high demand, are willing to accept the valuable commodity purportedly without knowing its origin.”

Los Angeles' Sixth Street Bridge was repeatedly targeted with thieves stealing miles of copper wiring that powers its LED lighting system. In another incident, metal parts were ripped away from a Caltrans property, causing $150,000 loss in the city.

Los Angeles officials as well as business leaders are well aware of the plaguing issue, they said during a roundtable discussion with Bonta Thursday, but they echoed that the problem is the criminals appear to think “the consequences are worth it."

“What happened to those arrests? When you have a property theft with current law, really nothing happens to people,” LA County Sheriff Robert Luna expressed his frustration. “The lack of accountability, if it’s perceived or real, when it comes to theft, it isn’t there.”

Another layer of problem, LA officials said, illegal scrap metal yards are reselling the stolen metals while evading consequences.

LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said, while his office has gone after scrap metal dealers and shut down the businesses, there are plenty of resellers across the county that thieves can choose from.

“Los Angeles is one of 87 cities, and there are 125 incorporated areas in LA County alone, Hochman said. ”We can only do this if we actually adopt it countywide.”

The LAPD’s Heavy Metal Task Force, which has been driving the city’s effort to stop and prevent metal thefts, also agreed a stronger message needs to be sent by the state government.

“”If you’re going to engage in this activity repeatedly, your business is going to be at risk,” LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said.

In response to the pleas and complaints, Bonta issued a law enforcement bulletin summarizing the state statutes related to copper wire theft and regulations for metal recyclers to require them to collect and report the receipt, purchase and sale of copper wire.

Many of the copper theft or reselling offenses are considered “wobbler offenses” that can be classified either as a felony or a misdemeanor. As judges and prosecutors can make the decision whether to charge copper thieves with felony,

As telecommunication companies have also been impacted by copper thefts and repair costs, AT&T announced Thursday that it's offering a reward of up to $20,000 for specific and detailed information that leads to arrest and conviction for copper cable thefts or the attempted sale or purchase of stolen copper cable across California.

Spectrum also said it's offering a reward of up to $25,000 to help find and arrest those behind vandalism and copper thefts. See more information here.