Corona Mexican Restaurant Targeted in String Burglaries

As many small businesses struggle to get back on their feet after the pandemic, some are facing what they call a new epidemic, burglaries.

Mi Tierra, a Mexican restaurant in Corona, has been targeted five times in less than and year.

"You don't sleep for days thinking that they're going call you saying they broke in again.’” said Patricia Toscano, the owner of Mi Tierra.

The owner says the burglars are breaking her windows, which is costing her thousands of dollars.

As a single mother of three, Toscano's restaurant is her family's livelihood.

But recently Toscano posted on social media asking people to come to her restaurant because she is barely staying afloat.

"It's like I'm struggling every day to stay in business … I'm using my savings every month and with all the break-ins,” Toscano said. “ I'm starting to use my credit so it's very hard.”

In late January a burglar shattered her front window, the thief searched for cash but couldn't find any so he left.

The alarm notified Corona police and officers got there within ten minutes, but it was too late.

Toscano said it was the fifth burglary at her restaurant in less than a year.

She's not the only victim, the owner of the business next to the restaurant showed NBC4 surveillance videos of two break-ins at Hair Masters salon.

Toscano added that each burglary costs her at least a thousand dollars in damage and for small family-run businesses, the losses aren't just monetary.

“It takes a toll on your physical and emotional health it's very hard,” Toscano said.

Toscano said she would like to install a security gate across her windows, but she can’t afford it.

Toscano added that feels helpless so the only thing she can do for now is continue to make delicious food, while hoping she doesn't get a late-night call from her alarm company.

"I'm not going to give up, I don't give up,” Toscano said.