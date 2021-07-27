Shooting at Movie Theater in Corona Leaves 18-Year-Old Woman Dead

An 18-year-old woman was killed and a 19-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in a shooting late Monday at a movie theater in a shopping and entertainment complex in Corona.

Police responded just before midnight to a call for help at a movie theater located in The Crossings in the 2600 block of Tuscany Street. Officers found the two gunshot victims at the location. The woman died at the scene.

Police said the shooting happened inside the theater during a late showing of "The Forever Purge."

No arrests were reported Tuesday. Details about a motive were not available.

Regal Theaters released the following statement.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“We have received confirmation of an incident at our Corona Crossings theatre last night. We are currently working with the local authorities regarding the investigation. Our primary concern is for the safety and security of our guests and staff.”