A 41-year-old probationer accused of trying to sexually assault a Corona girl walking to school, then fleeing nude on his bicycle, was charged Friday with attempted lewd acts on a child and other offenses.

Carlos Lorenzo Martinez of Corona was arrested Wednesday following the alleged attack on West Ontario Avenue.

Along with the lewd acts count, Martinez is charged with contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense, felony assault and indecent exposure.

The defendant, who is being held in lieu of $80,000 bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside, is slated to be arraigned Monday at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

According to Corona Police Detective Daniel Clary, at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Martinez was riding a bicycle on Ontario when he confronted the 12-year-old girl as she neared her school campus.

"Martinez was wearing women's clothing and approached the student,'' Clary said. "Martinez shoved the student to the ground with his bicycle and removed his clothing, exposing his nude body while making sexual references. The girl acted quickly and was able to escape the assault by running to a nearby school bus.''



The defendant rode away, bare naked, and a witness driving through the area flagged down a Corona patrol unit moments later, reporting what he had seen, according to the detective.

The patrol officers quickly caught up with Martinez, taking him into custody without incident.

According to court records, he has traffic-related misdemeanor convictions from last year.