Corona Residents Wake Up to Find Their Vehicles With Bullet Holes

Residents of an apartment complex in the Inland Empire woke up to find their vehicles riddled with bullet holes over the Thanksgiving weekend.

One of the victims has a disability and she is furious that she will now have to pay hundreds of dollars to repair the damage.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“And then I looked up and I saw that and I go what?” said Sherrie Trotter, one of the victims.

Saturday morning, Trotter noticed a bullet hole in the front windshield of her SUV, which was parked near her home at the Ashton apartment complex in Corona.

“Glass just started falling out,” she said.

Her rear side window was also shattered by a bullet and her neighbor's car got hit multiple times, as well as a nearby truck.

“I was mad, I was upset, I was thinking about money. How much money to get this fixed,” Trotter said.

Trotter has a disability and she is also raising her 11-year-old grandson.

She says she's worried about how much it'll cost to fix the damage to her only mode of transportation.

“Because you have a deductible of five hundred whatever, could be more because I have minimum insurance,” Trotter said.

Corona police investigators say it appears two or more people may have gotten into a gun battle, but they don't know for sure because they haven't located the shooters.

Trotter says thankfully no one got hit by stray bullets, including the children who live here.

“It's sad, and knowing that there's kids here it's just not right,” Trotter said.

She says she thinks about the tragedy in Pasadena from earlier this month, when 13-year-old Iran Moreno was killed by a stray bullet while he was playing video games at home.

She says she doesn't understand why people resort to gun violence.

“What do you get out of it? You get joy out of it? I don't know, it's not very joyful for us,” Trotter said.

Investigators are hoping someone may have surveillance video of the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call corona police.