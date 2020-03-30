YMCA to Provide Free Grab-and-Go Lunches During School Closures

The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles is partnering with volunteer non-profit Nutritious Life to provide a “Grab & Go” meal program for students who are unable to access meals due to the novel coronavirus quarantine.

The “Grab & Go” program will provide a healthy breakfast and lunch to students during the school closures. The program will distribute free meals twice per week, providing meals for multiple days. The meals are available for households with children age 18 and younger.

The program will have seven meal distribution sites here:

San Pedro & Peninsula: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday

Wilmington YMCA: 9 a.m. on Tuesday anmd Thursday

Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday

Mid Valley Family YMCA: 11 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

Southeast-Rio Vista YMCA: 11: a.m. - 2 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday

Ketchum-Downtown YMCA: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday

Crenshaw Family YMCA: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday

The program will begin on Monday and end on May 1. The meals will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. All social distancing guidelines should be followed when students pick up meals from the distribution sites.

“During this difficult time, the YMCA-LA continues to provide much needed services and support to residents in their local communities,” YMCA wrote in a statement. “The non-profit is committed to building and strengthening the communities served by 26 branch locations across Los Angeles County.”