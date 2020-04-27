Carson Offers Free Coronavirus Tests for All of Its Residents

What to Know The drive-up tests will be at the Congresswoman Juanita Millender-McDonald Community Center.

Testing for residents will be from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A testing site was opened earlier in nearby Torrance, but Carson partnered with an LA-based non-profit to launch its own test site.

Free coronavirus tests are available starting Monday for every resident in Carson.

The drive-up tests will be at the Congresswoman Juanita Millender-McDonald Community Center. Residents must register for an appointment.

The city has one of the highest numbers of positive tests in Los Angeles County. Nearly 200 residents in the city of 100,000 had tested positive as of April 23.

Here's what to know.

From 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., testing will be limited to city employees.

You must apply for a test which are by appointment only.

Location: The east wing of the Congresswoman Juanita Millender-McDonald Community Center at 801 E. Carson St.

Test results will be available in 24 to 36 hours.

