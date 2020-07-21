LA County Public Health Offers $20 Gift Card for Contact Tracing Interviews

It can be a challenge to convince the public to provide their information to contact tracers during the coronavirus pandemic, so LA County Public Health has come up with a way to confront that issue by announcing a $20 gift card incentive program to those who participate in a hour-long contact tracing interview.

The information you provide will be protected and wont be shared with others except for emergency situations. A public health specialist will never ask for a social security number, payment or documented status.

The department said about 70 percent of interviews are completed.

“Contact tracing is a valuable tool for slowing the spread of COVID-19, and that’s why we’re providing $10 million to community-based organizations and piloting a $20 gift card incentive for full participation in the interview process," said LA County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer. "But contact tracing cannot slow this virus on its own. We need our residents and our businesses to heed public health directives. This is truly a community effort. Together, we have the power to slow the devastating spread of this virus.”

The gift cards will be for merchandise.

As of July 7, A total number of 92,523 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 are part of case investigations. About 70% of interviews are completed.

To complete a case interview you can call 1-833-540-0473. Public health specialists are available for calls 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.