What to Know About the LAUSD’s Coronavirus Response: Hotlines and Other Resources

Schools will close for at least two weeks, starting Monday, in the Los Angeles Unified School District in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The district announced the plan Friday after an emergency meeting of the school board in the nation's second-largest school district.

Here's what to know.

Note: This page will be updated as more information is available.

How long will schools be closed?

At least two weeks, starting Monday March 16. During that time, school district leaders will assess the situation moving forward.

Are there any COVID-19 cases connected to the LAUSD?

As of Friday morning, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus connected to the district.

What will students be doing during those two weeks?

Each student was to be provided a lesson plan on Friday, the final day of classes before the hiatus. That plan, for some, might include continuing lesses and instruction. For others, they will be given lessons and curriculum provided by the district and PBS SoCal. Some will have a combination of the two.

What about special education centers?

Special education centers will close, but families will have access to services, according to the LAUSD.

How can I contact a Family Resource Center?

The district's Family Resource Centers will open on Wednesday, March 18. They will be staffed weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with trained professionals. Children will be able to have a warm meal.

Can I call someone with more questions?

Yes, the district is providing the following hotlines.