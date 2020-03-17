Coronavirus Pandemic: Stores Set Aside Shopping Hours for Seniors

The fight to prevent the spread of coronavirus is rapidly changing, altering daily life in Southern California and around the world.

Here are some of the significant developments over the past 24 hours.

SoCal Grocery Stores Offer Senior Hours

Several stores in Southern California have responded to a wave of panic-buying by reserving “senior shopping hours.” Here are some of the grocery stores where seniors can shop in an environment better suited for preventing the spread of coronavirus.

To Keep Seniors Safe at Home, Medicare Expands Telemedicine

Medicare said Tuesday it will immediately expand coverage for telemedicine nationwide to help seniors with health problems stay home to avoid the coronavirus. Here's the story.

White House Seeks Sweeping Economic Stimulus

The White House is proposing a roughly $850 billion economic rescue package. It’s a sweeping stimulus for businesses and taxpayers unseen since the Great Recession of 2008. President Trump wants the government to send checks to Americans in the next two weeks in an effort to curb the economic cost of the coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday.

Closures, cutbacks and cancellations continue to mount as the COVID-19 coronavirus spreads in the U.S. Major cities and small towns alike are practically shutting down, leaving businesses, restaurants and even beaches mostly empty. But despite unparalleled efforts to limit crowds and contact, the illness is still spreading quickly.

LA Council Consider Two Coronavirus Emergency Motions

One motion will offer protections for workers facing the loss of job hours. Another addresses sick leave. We’ll have updates here.

The Elemental Act of US Democracy Faces an Unusual Test

Ohio called off its primary election, but three other states are forging ahead Tuesday in the face of a pandemic. Here’s what to know.

Tips for Effectively Working From Home When You Have Kids

Hundreds of thousands of LAUSD students are home. And, so are many of their parents as restrictions expand for preventing the spread of soft coronavirus. Here are a few suggestions if you’re making the adjustment.

Petersen Museum Shifts Gears With Educational Live Streams

Keep your child's lesson plan revving with a series of digital offerings from the Petersen Automotive Museum. Lectures and hands-on lessons are part of the plan now that the museum is temporarily closed. Click here for details.

Where Students Can Get Meals During School Closures

Schools are closed, leaving some families in search of nutritious meals for students. Here’s where you can find them.

How Has the Coronavirus Outbreak Impacted You?

Sweeping changes have come to communities in Southern California and throughout the world in recent weeks. Click here to tell us how the global pandemic has affected your daily life.

Photos: This Is Daily Life Around SoCal in the Shadow of a the COVID-19 Pandemic

Something Familiar During Unusual Times

Several classic LA restaurants are offering corned beef for delivery or takeout on St. Patrick’s Day. Here’s where to find them.