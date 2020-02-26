coronavirus

Flight Attendant Diagnosed With Coronavirus Might Have Worked Flights Out of LAX, Reports Say

The flight attendant worked flights between LAX and Seoul, South Korea, on Feb. 19 and 20, according to several South Korean media outlets

By Staff Report

Getty

An airplane operated by Korean Air Lines Co. lands as vehicles enter the LAX-it centralized pickup area at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Korean Air flight attendant who might have worked on flights out of Los Angeles International Airport has been diagnosed in South Korea with coronavirus, according to reports in South Korean media.

The flight attendant worked flights between LAX and Seoul, South Korea, on Feb. 19 and 20, according to several South Korean media outlets. NBC4 has reached out to the airline and Korean health officials for a statement.

The woman had also serviced a flight from Tel Aviv, Israel, to Seoul on Feb. 15, South Korea's Center for Disease Control said.

coronavirus 5 hours ago

How Deadly Is New Coronavirus? It’s Still Too Early to Tell

coronavirus 11 hours ago

US Soldier in South Korea Tests Positive for Virus as Cases Jump Again

A church group was on the flight and at least 30 members of the group were diagnosed with coronavirus, South Korean authorities said.

The diagnosis was first reported in South Korea.

Korean Air did not confirm the reports, but has closed its operations center at Incheon Airport in order to disinfect the area.

About 1,150 cases of coronavirus have been reported in South Korea, including a 23-year-old U.S. service member stationed in the country. The soldier "is currently in self quarantine at his off-base residence… Korean and U.S. military health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether any others may have been exposed," according to a U.S. Forces Korea statement.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

coronavirusLAX
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us