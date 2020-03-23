Stressed About Coronavirus? Check Out These Wellness Apps

As the coronavirus continues to spread and Americans are prompted to stay indoors and limit in-person communication, it can be tempting to neglect your health and wellbeing.

Social distancing can effect your mental health. If you are struggling with the anxiety that comes with the coronavirus pandemic, mental health and wellness apps on your phone can help.

Reviewed by mental health professionals from the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, here is a list of five apps that can help you through these trying times:

Headspace

An app that guides its users to practice mindfulness every day. Practicing mindfulness can help manage stress and anxiety, sleep, productivity and physical health. Mindfulness training can positively impact mental and physical health.

4.9/5 stars on the App Store.

Sanvello

Sanvello helps its users understand how their moods, thoughts and behaviors help shape how they feel. Sanvello uses evidence-based techniques such as cognitive behavioral therapy to help its users feel more in control and happier over time. The app is free for everyone during the coronavirus pandemic.

4.8/5 stars on the App Store.

MoodTools

MoodTools is a self-help app that helps combat depression and alleviate negative moods. This app provides several different researches supported tools to help boost its users’ mindsets.

4.8/5 stars on the App Store.

Happify

Happify brings its users effective tools and programs to help regain control of their feelings and thoughts. The techniques are developed by scientists and experts who specialize in the fields of positive psychology, mindfulness and cognitive behavioral therapy.

4.5/5 stars on the App Store.

Breathe2Relax

An app designed by the National Center for Telehealth and Technology helps teach breathing techniques to manage stress. It provides information on the effects of stress on the body and practice exercises to help users learn the stress management tool called diaphragmatic breathing.

4.4/5 stars on the App Store.

Although these apps do not serve as a substitution for in-person therapy, it can still serve as a useful supplementary tool.

If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting "Home" to 741741.