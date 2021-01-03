Coronavirus Surge Prompts Two-Month Closure of Pink's Hot Dogs

Sunday is the final day Pink's Hot Dogs will be open before March due to the increase in coronavirus cases in the region.
The decision to close for two months is being done “in order to keep our patrons and staff safe from the current Covid surge,” Pink's announced via Twitter.
The stand on La Brea Avenue near Melrose Avenue will close at 7 p.m.
Local
Local news from across Southern California
The legendary spot in Hollywood has been serving customers since 1939. It concluded the Twitter message announcing the closure with “See you in March. Please stay safe!”
Copyright CNS - City News Service