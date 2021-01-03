Coronavirus Surge Prompts Two-Month Closure of Pink's Hot Dogs

Sunday is the final day Pink's Hot Dogs will be open before March due to the increase in coronavirus cases in the region.

Pink’s is open through the New Year’s weekend until Sunday at 7 p.m. We will be closing for two months as of Monday morning, the 4th in order to keep our patrons and staff safe from the current Covid surge. See you in March. Please stay safe! pic.twitter.com/RpLZnnLbzD — Pink's Hot Dogs (@pinkshotdogs) January 1, 2021

The decision to close for two months is being done “in order to keep our patrons and staff safe from the current Covid surge,” Pink's announced via Twitter.

The stand on La Brea Avenue near Melrose Avenue will close at 7 p.m.

The legendary spot in Hollywood has been serving customers since 1939. It concluded the Twitter message announcing the closure with “See you in March. Please stay safe!”