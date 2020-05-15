After Rolls Have Been Wiped From Shelves, Charmin in Oxnard Works Overtime

As customers find rows and rows of empty shelves of essential bathroom products like toilet paper due to the coronavirus pandemic, for the first time, the Charmin factor in Oxnard is giving a sneak peek into how they roll.

Charmin recently put out a commercial pledging to bring enough toilet paper to the world, and reassured everyone that they were working around the clock.

Much of that work is happening in Oxnard. More than 300 employees work at the plant making Charmin toilet paper and Bounty paper towels.

This location operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, turning out millions of cases each year.

Human resources manager Shayla Jenkins said they're also hiring, and 18 members will be joining them soon.

But even still, they were not able to keep pace with the recent demand.

"Since all of this has started, you know, we've been shipping at record levels," Jenkins said. "This has been a whirlwind for us, you know, just being an essential business during this environment. It helped us really appreciate the importance of the work that we do here every day."

She also said their first obligation is to the health and safety of the team.

"You know, safety precautions such as sanitization stations and employee screenings, you know, in addition to just educating employees about the best way to keep themselves safe both in the plant and outside the plant," Jenkins said.

Following nation wide hoarding and stockpiling of TP, Charmin made use of their familiar mascots.

The Charmin bears continue to encourage consumers to “take only what you need” and “spare a square for your neighbor.”

But the big question remains, when exactly will the shelves be full again?

Charmin won't say exactly when or where their supply will show up for individual purchase, but they say Charmin is on the way. Jenkins said they have also made donations to of hand sanitizers and face masks to Oxnard police and fire departments because first responders ”work their butts off.”