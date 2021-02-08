Trying to Get a First-Dose Appointment in LA County? It May Be a While as Second-Dose Residents Take Priority

What to Know Starting Tuesday, only second dose appointments for healthcare workers or people over the age of 65 will be honored at LA County run mega vaccination pods.

That means no appointment, no vaccine -- and ID’s will be checked.

Adding to the confusion are people still showing up who don't have appointments.

Anyone planning on getting their first COVID-19 vaccine at one of LA County’s five mega vaccine sites should know there’s been a change in plans.

"Beginning tomorrow, we’re going to do second doses only. And there will no longer be first appointments, so for the first dose appointment, today’s, the last day," LA County Fire Department spokesperson Fabian Herrera said.

Monday is the last day — at least for the immediate future.

The supply of coronavirus vaccine doses allotted to LA County for use is in extremely short supply, so people due to get their second doses take priority.

"Oh I can’t wait. Because when I get the second vaccine I’m going to feel like I’m a whole person. I’m already feeling like that now but I still try to keep my distance and do what I have to do," Inglewood resident Deborah Sanchez said.

There's a sense of relief for those who’ve had that first dose, but those still on the waiting list express their worries.

"Our governor tells us that we have enough vaccines and everybody’s going to be able to get it so we can get back to normal and go back to work. But then we have a disproportionate number of vaccines coming to our communities and of course specifically our Black communities," said La Shawn Witt, a public school teacher.

"If we can’t get a first vaccination for Phase 1A, Phase 1B for educators looks like it won’t be until May," said Joy May-Harris, a charter school principal.

Adding to the confusion are people still showing up who don't have appointments.

"I’m an essential worker. I’m at risk. My mom is 91 years old. Imagine they're going on their second vaccine and we can’t get the first one," Inglewood redident Louis Tmal said.

Since the pandemic began, more than 2 million women have left the workforce —at more than four times the rate of men — as they have been forced to shoulder the burden of child care and home schooling. Girls Who Code CEO Reshma Saujani spearheaded a public letter in The New York Times signed by 50 prominent women including Gabrielle Union, Amy Schumer and Eva Longoria that asks President Biden to take urgent action to get women back to work.

Starting Tuesday, only second dose appointments for healthcare workers or people over the age of 65 will be honored at LA County run mega vaccination pods. That means no appointment, no vaccine -- and ID’s will be checked.