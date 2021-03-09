What to Know A new COVID-19 vaccine site opened Tuesday in the Flower Street parking garage at USC.

Uber is providing 15,000 free rides to pick up residents in South Los Angeles and take them to the site. Twenty thousands rides will be available at half-off.

City sites will remain open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the exception of Dodger Stadium, which will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the rest of the week.

A Los Angeles city-run vaccination site opened Tuesday at the University of Southern California and is expected to administer thousands of vaccines per day once fully operational.

The site is located in the seven-level Flower Street parking garage at the University Park campus, located near the Expo Park Metro Station. People seeking a vaccine can drive up, walk up or request additional access services.

In addition to the new site, Mayor Eric Garcetti also said the city is partnering

with the rideshare app Uber to help people in South Los Angeles get inoculated at USC.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Uber is providing 15,000 free rides to pick up residents in South Los Angeles and take them to the site, and 20,000 rides will be available at half-off.

The program is funded by Uber, which contributed $500,000 worth of rides, and the nonprofit Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles, to which Garcetti urged people to make donations at mayorsfundla.org.

"Right now, the mayor's fund is focusing more and more on those mobile teams, more on transportation and providing more support for outreach to vulnerable populations including our seniors and people with disabilities,'' Garcetti said.

Plan Your Vaccine: How and where to get vaccinated.

City vaccination sites are ramping up first dose appointments this week, administering a total of 88,000 shots across seven permanent locations and eight mobile clinics.

Last week, Garcetti said Los Angeles surpassed a half-million doses administered at city-run sites, and this week's expected supply will enable those sites to offer nearly 68,000 first-dose appointments, along with 20,000 second-dose appointments.

Shipments include 54,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 25,000 from Johnson & Johnson, distributed across locations at San Fernando Park, Hansen

Dam, Crenshaw Christian Center, Lincoln Park, Pierce College, USC University

Park and Dodger Stadium.

City sites will remain open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the exception of Dodger Stadium, which will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the rest of the week.

All sites will offer second-dose appointments this week for Angelenos who received their first dose at a city site between Feb. 8 and Feb. 15. Los Angeles has now started auto-booking second-dose appointments weeks ahead for anyone who received their first dose at a city site.

Patients should note that the date stamped on the CDC vaccination cards received after their first dose is not an appointment confirmation.

Instead, everyone should adhere to the appointment details provided by Carbon

Health via email and/or text. First-dose appointments are available online.