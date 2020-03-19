coronavirus

West Hollywood Mayor Says He’s Feeling OK After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

The mayor said his bout with the virus started with aches, a headache and fever

By Staff Report

West Hollywood Mayor John D'Amico said he's feeling ok after testing positive for coronavirus.

The mayor is quarantined at his home for 14 days and West Hollywood city staff have been told to work remotely, and city facilities will be sanitized.

"Mayor D'Amico is taking every precaution as directed by his physician and public health directives," according to a statement from the city.

D'Amico told NBC4 in a Facetime interview that he had a fever Monday night and was tested the next day.

"I feel very lucky that they were able to get these results back to me very quickly," D'Amico said

His husband, who has shown no symptoms, has had trouble getting a test, D'Amico said.

"We have a long way to go," D'Amico said. "I plan to join the chorus of people who are sending well wishes to others and appreciate those who have sent them to me. "

City Manager Paul Arevalo responded to the diagnosis by instructing city staff members to begin working from home or other remote locations so city facilities could undergo a thorough cleaning.

