Coronavirus Won’t Keep ‘Hamilton’ Away, Pantages Theatre Officials Say

Not even coronavirus can stop "Hamilton."

The smash-hit musical's run at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood will go on as scheduled, despite concerns about the virus and increasing numbers of local cases, theater officials said Monday.

"Hamilton" is scheduled to open at the Pantages on Thursday.

"Broadway in Hollywood is closely monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation on behalf of the touring Broadway community," according to a statement from the organization. "The safety and security of our theatergoers and employees is our highest priority. We are following the lead of our city, state and federal elected officials as we implement strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control in our theaters and offices as 'Hamilton' will continue to play as scheduled.

"We have significantly increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting in all public and backstage areas beyond the standard daily schedule, and we have added alcohol-based sanitizer dispensers for public use in the lobby bathrooms of every theater. We invite patrons to make use of soap, paper towels and tissues available in all restrooms.

"We remain vigilant, and we are prepared to make decisions based on current recommendations, as well as in the response to changing conditions.

Anyone who is experiencing cold or flu symptoms, or who is not feeling well, is encouraged to stay home and contact the point of purchase for more information about ticket exchanges and policies."

Broadway in Hollywood manages performances at the Pantages and Dolby theaters.