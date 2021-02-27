Coroner Identifies Man Killed Near Taco Stand in Downtown L.A.

Officials Saturday released the name of a 19-year-old man who was killed in a shooting near a taco stand in downtown Los Angeles. The shooting victim was identified as Reginald James of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Officers responded to the 400 block of West Eighth Street, near Hill Street, at about 12:30 a.m. Friday and found James down on a sidewalk with at least one gunshot wound, according to Lt. Ryan Rabbett of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The officers began performing CPR on him, but he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Two suspects were seen running westbound on Eighth Street toward Olive Avenue after the shooting, Rabbett said. A motive for the shooting and description of the suspects were not immediately available.