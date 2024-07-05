Coroner identifies victims of fiery car crash in Castaic

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified on Friday the three people killed in a fiery car crash in Castaic earlier this week.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner identified the fatally injured people as Brian White, 22; Quinell Shelton, a 15-year-old boy; and Nylah Blanchard, a 16-year-old girl. The teens' cities of residence were not known.

The motorist, identified as Taylor Roberson, 19, of Redlands, was hospitalized for treatment of major injuries and was arrested, pending the possible filing of charges, the CHP reported.

CHP officers were dispatched to The Old Road about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"A silver 2010 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on The Old Road, south of Parker Road in the city of Castaic,'' the CHP said in a statement.

"The Camry was traveling at a high rate of speed when it approached a curve in the roadway,'' according to the CHP.

“The driver was unable to negotiate the curve in the roadway and the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree along the east side of the roadway. The vehicle was split in half and passengers No.1, No.2, and No.3 were ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle continued and crashed into a light pole and caught fire,” the CHP said.

The driver of the vehicle was able to get out of the vehicle, however, the three passengers were declared dead on the scene by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“The driver, and sole survivor of the crash, exhibited signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication,” the CHP said.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to call the CHP Newhall Area Office at 661-600-1600.