Coroner IDs Domestic Violence Suspect Shot To Death By Police

Authorities on Sunday released the name of a domestic violence suspect allegedly armed with a knife who was shot to death by Los Angeles police officers.

The suspect was identified as Rosendo Olivio, 34, of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The shooting occurred at about 10:50 a.m. Saturday near 23rd and Wall streets, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to a call of a man in his 30s committing domestic violence, Eisenman said. Upon arrival, they encountered a man with a knife who fit that description, she said.

They ordered the man to drop the knife and he did not, police officials said in a tweet. The man was shot when he allegedly continued to move toward officers.

Olivio was pronounced dead at the scene, Eisenman said. The knife was recovered at the scene, officials said. No other people were injured during the incident.