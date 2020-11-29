Coroner IDs Domestic Violence Suspect Stabbed to Death in South Pasadena

A 40-year-old domestic violence suspect who was stabbed to death by his alleged victim's mother and sister at a home in South Pasadena was identified Sunday.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office identified the man as Justin Goss of Glendale. South Pasadena police officers were dispatched to a domestic violence call shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday in the 530 block of Five Oaks Drive, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Shawn Du Busky said. Officers at the scene found the front window shattered and heard a screaming woman inside. The officers entered and found Goss stabbed and beaten.

A man in his 40s was stabbed and beaten to death Saturday in South Pasadena. NBC4 News reports at 11 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2020.

Detectives later determined Goss had broken into the residence and attacked his estranged girlfriend, Du Busky said.

While he was allegedly choking his ex-girlfriend, the woman's mother and sister came to her aid. During the ensuing struggle, Goss was stabbed and beaten with a golf club, authorities said. His ex-girlfriend was taken to a hospital for treatment of facial injuries.

Goss was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information about the incident to call them at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.