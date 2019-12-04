Coroner IDs Second of Two People Killed in House Fire in Santa Clarita

The fire broke out at 28968 Flowerpark Drive about 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

By City News Service

Officials Wednesday released the name of a woman who died in a fire at her Santa Clarita-area house that also took the life of her husband.

Firefighters sent to 28968 Flowerpark Drive about 11:40 a.m. Saturday extinguished the flames in about 30 minutes, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Marjorie Halio, 74, died at the scene and Bernard Halio, 82, died at a hospital, according to the coroner's office.

The cause of their deaths was listed by the coroner's office as "thermal burns and smoke inhalation," and their deaths have been classified as accidental.

