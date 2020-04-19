Coroner IDs Volunteer Killed at COVID-19 Food Drive in Sylmar

Officers on Sunday released the name of the 58-year-old volunteer fatally injured when he was pinned between two vehicles at a coronavirus food drive in Sylmar.

The man was identified as Arturo Melendez of San Fernando, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Los Angeles Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez said on Saturday that she plans to introduce new safety legislation following Melendez's death, which occurred Friday.

Rodriguez said she will introduce legislation to increase on-site traffic safety measures to ensure safe ingress and egress, as well as proper loading procedures.

"I understand the public's anxiety and urgency to get the resources they need for their families; however, we can't afford to put even more lives at risk," Rodriguez said late Friday. "I urge the public to exercise greater caution and honor operating guidelines and exercise patience while you wait in line."

Melendez was struck by a vehicle at 7:45 a.m. Friday in a parking lot at the intersection of El Casco Street and Glenoaks Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

LAPD Valley Traffic investigators asked anyone with information

regarding the crash to call them at 818-644-8036.