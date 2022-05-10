Coroner Identifies Three Children Found Dead in West Hills Home

Three children found dead in their West Hills home were identified Tuesday by the coroner's office.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office identified the victims as Natalie Flores, 12, Kevin Yanez, 10, and Nathan Yanez, 8. The cases have been placed on a security hold, and no other information is being released, including their cause of death, according to the coroner's office.

Their mother, who was arrested in connection with the deaths, remained jailed Tuesday. She had not been charged as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Angela Dawn Flores, 38, was being held in lieu of $6 million bail.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

An unidentified 16-year-old also was arrested in connection with the slayings.

Police went to the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard on Mother's Day morning following a 911 call about an assault with a deadly weapon. Paramedics were called to the scene and determined the children were dead.

"During the subsequent investigation, Flores admitted to killing her children with the assistance of the 16-year-old subject," the LAPD said Monday.