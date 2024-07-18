Corpse flower set to bloom at the Huntington Library in San Marino

One of nature's most extraordinary and elusive phenomena is about to unfold at the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino.

A Corpse Flower, known as the world’s largest flower, is on the verge of blooming in the Rose Hills Foundation Conservatory for Botanical Science.

The Huntington has set up a livestream for those unable to visit in person, allowing plant enthusiasts worldwide to witness this rare occurrence.

Visitors to the gardens are encouraged to check the growth progress chart to plan their visits.

The Corpse Flower, or the Titan Arum, native to the rainforests of Sumatra, Indonesia, is renowned for its massive size (potentially over 12 feet tall) and notoriously pungent odor, reminiscent of rotting flesh. Its blooming, which occurs once every two to three years, may only last for 24 hours.

As of July 18, 2024, the flower has reached a height of 84 inches and continues to grow, with daily increases ranging from 3.5 to 6.5 inches. Experts at The Huntington are closely monitoring its progress, anticipating that it will bloom within the next few days.

When the plant blooms, people can expect the opening of its spathe revealing a velvety maroon interior and its signature foul stench, earning it the nickname “Stinky Plant.” The odor makes it easier for pollinators such as sweat bees and other insects to find the flowers.

In the summer of 1999, the Huntington exhibited the first Amorphophallus titanum to bloom in California. The event attracted thousands of visitors, and the Huntington has shared the flowering of its several dozen plants of Amorphophallus titanum with the public in subsequent years.