One Killed in Possible Street Takeover Crash in Costa Mesa

One person was killed in what police are investigating as a possible street takeover crash early Thursday in Costa Mesa.

A pickup overturned at the intersection of Sunflower and Hyland avenues at about 2:30 a.m.

It was not immediately clear whether the victim was a passenger in the truck or a person watching the possible street takeover. Several vehicles were in the area, with drivers performing donuts in the intersection at the time of the deadly crash.

The driver remained at the location.

The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.

No arrests were immediately reported.

The intersection is blocked until further notice, police said.

Earlier Thursday morning In Anaheim, a woman was struck by a driver performing donuts in the parking lot of a shopping center. Anaheim police responded to the Anaheim Plaza Marketplace, where several hundred cars were taking part in what appeared to be a car meetup.

Video showed the vehicle's rear end clip the woman, flipping her into the air before she landed on the pavement.

The driver was later taken into custody.