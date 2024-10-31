Costa Mesa home decked out in Taylor Swift references for Halloween

A Costa Mesa Taylor Swift fanatic chose the pop star as the theme of her home’s Halloween décor this year.

Paying homage to the singer’s various eras, Sarah Green alludes to different songs from Swift’s discography that sharp-eyed Swifties will be able to recognize. From a giant friendship bracelet-like garland in front of the home to several pumpkins representing each of the singer’s albums, Green’s home is all decked out for the holiday.

“Anything she touches is magical,” Green said. “There’s something about her that everyone can find that they can connect with and appreciate, and I love that.”

According to Green, she bought a ticket to Swift’s most recent tour on a whim. Her experience turned her into a Swiftie.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“I just thought this is something I can’t let age define,” she said. “And I need to know. I just sort of became a Swiftie.”

The idea to dedicate her Halloween décor came from seeing the pumpkins she purchased.

“I saw these pumpkins on sale and they were the exact number of her eras and I thought, ‘What if I give each pumpkin a theme for each of her albums,’” she said.

To top things off, Green said she’ll be passing out friendship bracelets along with traditional candy. Swifties can check out the uniquely themed Halloween décor on the 200 block of E. 19th Street.