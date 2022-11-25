California

Costa Mesa Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Hurt

Police said only that the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A search was continuing Friday for a suspect in a shooting that killed one person and left two others critically injured in Costa Mesa.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Bay Street, according to Costa Mesa police.

There was no immediate information available about the person who died, or on what prompted the shooting. Police said only that the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

There were no immediate arrests, and no suspect description was released.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaSouthern CaliforniaOrange CountyCosta Mesa
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us