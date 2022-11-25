Costa Mesa Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Hurt

A search was continuing Friday for a suspect in a shooting that killed one person and left two others critically injured in Costa Mesa.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Bay Street, according to Costa Mesa police.

There was no immediate information available about the person who died, or on what prompted the shooting. Police said only that the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

There were no immediate arrests, and no suspect description was released.