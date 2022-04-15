Costa Mesa police arrested 39-year-old youth soccer coach Joshua Clever Thursday on suspicion of child molestation and possession of child sexual abuse material. As the investigation continues into Clever's history, detectives are seeking potential additional victims and ask for the public's assistance in identifying them.

This comes after police initially took Clever into custody on April 7 on accusations of child molestation and lewd acts on a minor.

As reported by the parents of a 14-year-old victim, a soccer player, Clever was accused of grooming the young girl for six months and then raping her.

Clever posted his $100,000 bail for the April 7 arrest, though, leaving custody before detectives alleged they discovered images of child sexual abuse material on his cellphone.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This resulted in the latest booking which added a charge for possession of the images. He was found in the 3200 block of Susan Street in Santa Ana.

Costa Mesa Police Department detectives are working to identify young girls seen in the images.

Anyone who thinks they may be a victim or may have information is encouraged to contact CMPD Detective Alicia Defuria at 714-754-5364 or adefuria@costamesaca.gov. The public can also contact CMPD Sergeant Jose Morales at 714-754-4933.