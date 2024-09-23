Costa Mesa

Man shot in leg during attempted robbery in South Coast Plaza parking lot

No arrests were reported in the robbery Sunday night at the Costa Mesa shopping center.

By Lauren Coronado and Jonathan Lloyd

A man was wounded in a shooting during an attempted robbery Sunday night at the South Coast Plaza shopping mall in Costa Mesa.

No arrests were reported early Monday in the robbery attempt in a mall parking lot. The victim was shot in the leg and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators appeared to be examining a white Lamborghini SUV, possibly owned by the victim, that was towed from the scene. A news videographer at the scene said the robber tried to take the victim's Rolex watch and Lamborghini SUV.

