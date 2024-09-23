Man shot in leg during attempted robbery in South Coast Plaza parking lot

A man was wounded in a shooting during an attempted robbery Sunday night at the South Coast Plaza shopping mall in Costa Mesa.

No arrests were reported early Monday in the robbery attempt in a mall parking lot. The victim was shot in the leg and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators appeared to be examining a white Lamborghini SUV, possibly owned by the victim, that was towed from the scene. A news videographer at the scene said the robber tried to take the victim's Rolex watch and Lamborghini SUV.