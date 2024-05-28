Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa woman celebrates her 106th birthday

To say that Sullivan has lived through a lot is an understatement.

By Hetty Chang and Génesis Miranda Miramontes

NBC Universal, Inc.

Turning 100 years old is a major milestone not too many people reach, and there’s even fewer who live several years beyond that. 

But one Costa Mesa woman is celebrating her 106th birthday today.

24/7 Los Angeles news stream: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

When Sarah Sullivan is asked what her secret is to living a long life, her family says it's not that hard – she never drank, never smoked and lives a very healthy life. 

When people ask what year Sullivan was born, they often don’t believe the answer they get. “She was born May 28, 1918,” Paula Huls, Sullivan’s daughter, said.  

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

To say that Sullivan has lived through a lot is an understatement.

“It was hard to believe she made it through the Spanish Flu and all the way through the last pandemic, and that just amazes me for all the things she’s seen,” Huls said.

The centenarian celebrated her 106th birthday at Pacifica Senior Living Center in Costa Mesa, her home the past five years. 

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Los Angeles Dodgers 7 mins ago

Freddie Freeman and Gavin Stone help the Dodgers sweep a doubleheader against the struggling Mets

LA City Council 2 hours ago

Marqueece Harris-Dawson to become LA City Council's next president

“We call her Mama Sarah, she’s kinda like a mom to everybody because of course she’s the oldest here,” Rose Nakadaira, the executive director of the senior living center, said. 

Sullivan’s daughter, who shares the same birthday as her mom, shares why she’s celebrating her mother today. And it goes well beyond her age.

“She worked very hard. My father passed away when I was 15 and I remember she had three jobs and she had been to college twice already,” Huls said. 

Sullivan’s two children say she developed dementia a few years ago, but aside from that she’s still in great health.

“Very health conscious, walked everywhere and we used to make fun of her when she went to the health food store and all this – she got the last laugh because she's in better health than both my sister and I,” David Sullivan said. 

Their mother never indulged in sweets, but today she did.

Celebrating a big milestone, her family hopes there are many more to come. “I’m just thankful I’ve had her for that long,” her son said.

Sullivan was born the year world war one ended and she studied in college the comptometer, which was the first ever calculator. 

This article tagged under:

Costa Mesa
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us