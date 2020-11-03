Two Council Races Highlight Los Angeles 2020 City Elections

What to Know In the Council District 4 race, Nithya Raman faces incumbent David Ryu.

Ryu touts accomplishments that include bringing A Bridge Home transitional housing projects to his district.

Raman said she would work to help reduce the city's homeless population by protecting tenants and lowering rents.

Two Los Angeles City Council seats will be decided in Tuesday's election -- one representing the Hollywood Hills and portions of the south San Fernando Valley, and another covering Koreatown and parts of downtown.

In the Council District 4 race, challenger Nithya Raman, a homeless advocate and former executive director of Time's Up Entertainment, a nonprofit that works against sexual harassment and abuse in the workforce, faces incumbent David Ryu, who has championed himself as a reformist on the council and has pushed for more transparency in government.

Ryu on his website highlights some of his accomplishments, which include bringing A Bridge Home transitional housing projects to his district.

He also said he wants to prioritize the city's budget, which has been hampered by COVID-19, to continue to deliver the most critical city services.

Ryu tried to get a rent cancellation ordinance passed earlier this year due to the pandemic, but it failed to get enough support after City Attorney's Office representatives questioned whether the city had the authority to completely halt rent payments.

Raman has been working with nonprofit organizations, and she said she would work to help reduce the city's homeless population by protecting tenants and lowering rents.

"I'll fight to stop evictions, expand tenant protections, institute a rent freeze and lower rents in L.A.," Raman stated on her campaign website.

On policing, Raman said she wants to remove armed officers from situations in which they aren't needed, while maintaining the ability to protect people against violence.

LA Councilman David Ryu overcame the odds to become the first Korean American to win a seat. Ted Chen reports for the 2016 Asian Pacific Heritage Month Special.

That stance is similar to Ryu's, though the two have clashed over whose proposal would be better.

"As the first Korean American on the City Council, I know that hate and discrimination don't come out of nowhere," Ryu stated on his campaign page. "With institutional racism infecting our country, we must come together to bring about lasting systemic change."

Both candidates have secured high-profile endorsements. Vermont Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed Raman and Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi endorsed Ryu.

In the primary, Ryu was forced into the runoff with Raman, as he finished with 44.7% of the vote to Raman's 41.1%.

In the Council District 10 race, county Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas is facing Grace Yoo, an attorney and community advocate, in a contest to replace Councilman Herb Wesson, who is running for Ridley-Thomas' county seat.

Ridley-Thomas has touted his sponsorship of Measure H, the county ballot measure expected to generate more than $3.5 billion over 10 years to build supportive housing to combat homelessness. He is also a co-chair on Gov. Gavin Newsom's Council of Regional Homeless Advisors.

Ridley-Thomas said he wants to transform public transportation, the criminal justice system and enhance renewable energy opportunities. RidleyThomas served on the City Council from 1991 to 2002, so he can only serve for another four years, per the city's term limits.

Yoo said she wants to focus on improving city infrastructure and public safety, and she said she would work with city staff and residents to be as transparent with her policymaking as possible. She also said she wants to improve city services and tackle any corruption issues that arise at City Hall.

The district includes much of central and South Los Angeles, including communities such as Koreatown, Mid City, Leimert Park, Arlington Heights, West Adams and Little Ethiopia.