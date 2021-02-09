Councilman Launches Lunch Program For Seniors in LA's First District

Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo's office Tuesday is launching a program to bring lunches to seniors who live alone in Highland Park, Cypress Park and Glassell park to help them stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, which is a partnership with the Los Angeles Department of Aging and the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation, will deliver 300 meals daily on weekdays, according to Cedillo's office.

"Seniors who live alone are the most vulnerable during normal times, but during the COVID-19 health crisis, they need our help even more," Cedillo said. "That is why I championed funding to provide home delivered meals to 300 seniors daily Monday through Friday in Northeast LA."

Seven vans will bring meals to homes between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., according to Cedillo's office, which launched the program Tuesday morning at the Glassell Park Senior Center, located at 3650 Verdugo Road.

"The Department of Aging appreciates Councilmember Cedillo's support and leadership to ensure the well-being of seniors in our community," said Laura Trejo, the department's general manager. "Meals are especially critical at this time and we look forward to improving access to our services."