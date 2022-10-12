Councilman Mike Bonin Tests Positive for COVID-19

LA City Councilman Mike Bonin has tested positive for COVID, his spokesperson told NBC4.

According to that spokesperson, Bonin tested positive for the virus on Tuesday night.

Bonin was set to attend Wednesday's Council meeting via Zoom, but the meeting was adjourned early after continual interruptions from protestors in the council chambers.

Bonin's positive COVID test result comes as he navigates the fallout from a leaked audio recording with racist and disparaging comments targeting his family. The recording has shaken LA city politics since the LA Times first reported on it on Sunday.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo were heard on that recording of a closed-door October 2021 meeting discussing redistricting, in a conversation that included attacks on colleague Mike Bonin and racist remarks about his 2-year-old adopted Black son.

On Tuesday, several motions were introduced and voted on, including items demanding the three councilmembers' resignations, motions to censure, another that would remove them from council committees and a broader motion that revisits redistricting and other reforms.

Tuesday's meeting also included emotional remarks from Bonin, who fought back tears as he asked shouting and chanting protesters inside the City Council Chambers for quiet so he could address the firestorm surrounding his colleagues.

"I am still trying to wrap my head around this," Bonin said. "My husband and I are both raw and angry and heartbroken and sick for our family and for Los Angeles. As an Angeleno, I am reeling from the revelations of what these people said. Trusted servants who voice hate. These people stabbed us, and shot us and cut the spirit of Los Angles. It gave a beatdown to the heart and soul of the city."

Bonin's spokesperson did not share any details about what COVID symptoms, if any, he is experiencing.