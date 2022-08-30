East Hollywood

Councilman O'Farrell Seeks to Address Human Trafficking in East Hollywood

Councilman O'Farrell wants to address the human trafficking and prostitution problem in East Hollywood especially near schools, daycares, and residential properties.

By City News Service

Citing a significant increase in human trafficking and prostitution near schools, daycares and residential properties along Santa Monica Blvd. and Western Ave. in East Hollywood, City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell Tuesday requested to appropriate $100,000 from his office's budget to help fund an LAPD task force.

O'Farrell filed a motion Tuesday to request the funding.

It would provide what his office described as a "services-led approach'' for the women being trafficked.

Reports into O'Farrell's office of human trafficking and prostitution in the area have increased significantly in recent months, according to a statement from his office.

Journey Out, a nonprofit that helps sex trafficking victims -- and is a component of the LAPD task force -- would provide the outreach services, his office said.

"We need to come to the aid of the women who are being victimized and trafficked in East Hollywood and Greater Wilshire,'' O'Farrell said.

"This situation has not only put these women in danger, but it's also a danger to the neighborhood. These women need our help, which this funding will provide, and the criminals who are victimizing them deserve to be brought to justice.''

