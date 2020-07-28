Councilman Secures 3,000 Hand Sanitizer Bottles for West San Fernando Valley

Councilman Bob Blumenfield said Tuesday that he has secured more than 3,000 bottles of donated hand sanitizer to distribute to vulnerable communities in the West San Fernando Valley.

"Hand sanitizer is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, and I am grateful to Best Formulations for making this generous donation,'' Blumenfield said. "Along with the face masks that I have been giving to constituents and the (COVID-19) education campaign I have been mounting, these bottles of sanitizer will help remind people of what they need to do to stay safe and will make it easier for them to do it.''

Best Formulations Inc., which traditionally manufactures vitamins, supplements and pharmaceutics, recently retooled its machinery to make more hand sanitizer, Blumenfield said.

As part of the company's "Project WAWU (We are With You),'' it pledged to donate up to 100,000 bottles to be distributed throughout the region to vulnerable sites.



"We were fortunate to quickly pivot our core business into producing high-quality hand sanitizer in support of first responders and at-risk populations during these trying times. Partnering with Councilmember Bob Blumenfield helps us reach those in dire need, keeping our LA communities safe and healthy,'' Best Formulations CEO Eugene Ung said.

Using his office's Emergency Preparedness Community Action Team, Blumenfield said the sanitizer will be disbursed to constituents, the homeless, first responders, seniors and others at events and through local organizations.