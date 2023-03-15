Councilwoman Calls for 2028 Olympic Games Energy Plan

Councilwoman Traci Park introduced a motion calling for details on the development of a comprehensive energy plan to ensure adequate energy resources for all venues and events associated with the 2028 Olympic Games and the wider community.

In December 2021, the City Council approved an Olympic Games agreement, which established the roles and responsibilities of different partners in the much-anticipated event. That agreement included the creation of an energy council by April 3, 2024, charged with ensuring adequate power infrastructure and sustainability objectives.

The energy council would facilitate close coordination between the city, the LA 28 organizing committee for the Games and other parties.

Park's motion calls on city departments to report back on the status of the energy council's creation to ensure the city meets the 2024 goal.

“I am confident that this motion highlights the critical importance of collaboration and teamwork in developing a sustainable energy program,” Park said in a statement.

“By working together, we can support each other’s efforts and make the games a resounding success for our city.”