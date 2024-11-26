3,000 fake Gibson electric guitars strike the wrong chord with authorities in Southern California

Thousands of counterfeit Gibson electric guitars were seized in a multi-agency investigation at the Los Angeles-Long Beach Seaport.

The 3,000 fake guitars, if real, would be valued at about $18 million, according to authorities.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Gibson Inc. announced the seizure at a late morning news conference.

"These guitars… may look real to you, but trust and believe they are not," Africa Bell, port director for the Los Angeles-Long Beach Seaport. "They are fraudulent, and they are part of a massive attempt to con the American consumer."

Bell said the fakes were likely destined for the e-commerce market.

At the news conference in Carson, some of the guitars made to resemble products by the legendary guitar-maker were displayed on tables. Others remained in boxes stacked at least 6 feet high inside the warehouse.

Authorities called it the largest counterfeit musical instrument seizure on record.

"This is a big deal," said attorney Andrea Bates, who represents Gibson Inc. "They were able to facilitate to identify and to seize $18 million worth of counterfeit guitars. This is something that's incredibly significant. We are thrilled that they have worked with us and helped take these counterfeit guitars off the market."

Beth Heidt, Gibson's chief marketing officer, said the fake guitars were easily recognized by experts. They also would be spotted by any professional guitar player familiar with Gibson's craftsmanship, she said.

"We can pick it up immediately and tell," Heidt said. "For the untrained eye, there are a couple of tips."

The logo may look off or be in a different location than on a genuine Gibson product. The logo might also bleed.

"The inlays are not correct," Heidt said. "The weight of them it feels more flimsy. There are finish issues. The way the neck is fit into the guitar is inaccurate.

"So there are quite a few ways you can tell that it's not accurate."

The material and sound quality also offer a tell, Heidt said.

No details were shared about the people behind the counterfeit operation, citing an ongoing investigation. Details about what led to the investigation were not made public at the news conference, but Bell said there are shipments that draw the attention of port officials.