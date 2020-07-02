County Seeks Applicants for Caregiver Positions

The Department of Public Social Services is seeking to increase the ranks of In-Home Supportive Services personnel as demand for IHSS resources continues to expand.

"Our IHSS recipients need support," agency Director Eva Krottmayer said. "Many residents who've lost work in the pandemic are searching for employment. It's is the perfect time to consider becoming a caregiver and improving lives."

She said the greatest need at the moment is in the Coachella Valley, as well as in the communities of Anza and Blythe.

There are currently 32,000 IHSS caregivers available to assist 38,000 seniors countywide. Some of the caregivers are related to the residents who receive services under the system, which is state-mandated.

The system is focused on assisting the aged, but disabled adults of any age also qualify. Caregivers offer help with personal grooming, light housekeeping, food service and transportation.

According to the California Department of Aging, the number of residents who are 85 years and over is expected to increase 700% over the next several decades.

"Locating and hiring a caregiver can be challenging, especially in areas with severe shortages," Krottmayer said. "This is where the IHSS registry steps in and helps match our clients to caregivers they can trust."

The base wage for a caregiver is $13.25, and workers are entitled to benefits, including flexible work arrangements, through the county.

Applicants must be prepared to pass a background check.

Anyone interested in applying was asked to call the IHSS information line at 888-960-4477. More information about IHSS in general is available at http://dpss.co.riverside.ca.us/public-authority.