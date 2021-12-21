Couple Charged with Stabbing Attack on 2-Year-Old Daughter

A Santa Ana couple were charged Tuesday with torturing and stabbing their 2-year-old daughter.

The arraignment Tuesday for Santos Salgaldo Beltran, 34, and Ana Billalba, 27, was rescheduled for Jan. 6 in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana.

The girl was stabbed in the left torso and also suffered bruises, Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Maria Lopez said. She was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive the wounds. The bruises are in various stages of healing, according to Lopez.

The girl's father took his daughter to another relative, who called police Sunday after seeing the wounds, Lopez said. According to the criminal complaint, the alleged attack occurred on Sunday.

Three other children in the couple's residence have been taken into the custody of social services, Lopez said.

Beltran is charged with attempted murder and torture, both felonies, with sentencing enhancements for causing great bodily injury on a child younger than 5 and the personal use of a deadly weapon.

Billalba is charged with a felony count of torture with a sentencing enhancement for causing great bodily injury on a child younger than 5.