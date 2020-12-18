Couple Donates $25,000 to ‘Help 4 the Hungry' As Food Banks See Demand Skyrocket

For Brian Toppila and his wife, Michelle, scenes of people living on the streets and long lines of cars filled with families waiting to pick up free food motivated them to take action.

Looking for ways to help, Brian remembered seeing a news story about Help 4 the Hungry. The Toppila's donated $25,000.

"Thankfully we have the ability to do something like this and why not?" said Brian.

Every cent will go to food banks throughout Southern California, which have seen demand skyrocket since the coronavirus pandemic began -- some up to 140% increase.

"Thankfully there are a lot of individuals, obviously people who give way more than we do, that have the ability to do that," said Brian.

His $25,000 donation means 100,000 meals for those in need.

"Me and my wife were like, 'that's a lot! It's incredible so that's great!' We were amazed to see that number, that's awesome," Brian said.

Even the smallest donation can make a big difference since food banks can turn $1 into four meals.