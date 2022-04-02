Crash

Couple Killed in Suspected DUI Driver Crash in Bloomington

A community is grieving after two innocent people were killed early Saturday morning by a suspected drunk driver fleeing from police.

Aaron Mcdonald, 31, and his girlfriend Irene Jaramillo, 30, were killed when the car they were in was struck by the suspected drunk driver, 21-year-old Alejandro Conchola after he ran a red light at Randall and Cedar avenues in Bloomington. 

The car Conchola was in also crashed into a home, collapsing part of the structure. 

The five people inside the home were not injured. 

Friends and family of Mcdonald and Jaramillo are in disbelief over the couple’s death.

“I feel very devastated. I feel like very heartbroken. I feel for his parents, they lost a son,” said Laura Barajas. 

Barajas’s son grew up with Mcdonald.

“This is just a tragic incident and our hearts go out to the members of the deceased in this case,” Lt. Lamont Quarker of the Rialto Police Department said. 

Rialto police were pursuing Conchola for a few minutes before the crash, but Colton police had been trying ro stop the reckless driver for sometime.

The driver, they say, had almost hit a police cruiser and was driving at dangerous speeds. Conchola and his passenger were taken to the hospital. 

When released, Conchola will be booked for murder.

CrashrialtoBloomington
