Couple Identified in Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash at South LA Drive-Thru

A man and woman killed in a hit-and-run crash as they were leaving a South Los Angeles area restaurant drive-thru were identified Monday by authorities.

Kevin Castillo, 20, of Pomona, and Maria Polanco Aviles, 20, of Los Angeles were in a BMW that was leaving the restaurant early Sunday morning in Exposition Park when it was struck by the driver of a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

The victims died at the scene of the 12:40 a.m. crash Sunday in the 3900 block of South Normandie Avenue. They were leaving the Burger Factory drive-thru and attempting to make a left turn into westbound lanes when they were struck by the eastbound Wrangler, police said.

"She was the best of the family," Aviles' step-brother said. "She was the pride and joy of the family. She was always cheerful."

Candles and other memorial items were left at the scene of the crash. A sign tied to a pole near the crash site included messages in loving memory of the victims.

"It was definitely dangerous," said Ryan Moreno, of the LAPD South Traffic Division. "This couple in this car had no time to react to what was coming to them."

The driver abandoned the Wrangler and left the scene, authorities said. He was later arrested at his home.

"After the collision the driver fled immediately on foot," Moreno told reporters earlier. "There were witnesses that basically gave chase, followed him, tried to stay within eyesight of the suspect, which eventually led to his being taken into custody."

Elmer Santos, 31, of Los Angeles was booked on suspicion of murder, Moreno told City News Service on Monday morning. Santos was being held on $2 million bail. Jail records did not indicate an initial court date.