Angeles National Forest

Couple Mysteriously Vanish, Last Seen in Angeles National Forest

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sheriff's detectives continued searching Tuesday for a missing couple last seen driving in the Angeles National Forest.

Sophie Rayanne Edwards, 19, was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 51 of Angeles Crest Highway with her boyfriend, according to Deputy Shawn Du Busky of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Edwards was riding in a silver 2007 Isuzu Ascender with California plates 6BFA756 driven by her boyfriend, Ethan Manzano, who has also gone missing, Du Busky said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Amber Alert 19 mins ago

Amber Alert: 2-Year-Old Boy Abducted by Father Suspected in Slaying of Child's Mother

fireworks 59 mins ago

Watch: Illegal Fireworks Launched From Downtown LA Parking Lot Explode on High-Rise Balcony

Edwards is white, stands 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds, Du Busky said. She was last seen wearing a black coat, a gray Newcombs Ranch shirt, baggy blue jeans, red Doc Martens boots and a black bandana in her hair.

The 19-year-old Manzano -- who has an unspecified mental condition -- is 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and wavy black hair. Like his girlfriend, he was last seen wearing a gray Newcombs Ranch shirt. He also wore dark jeans.

Anyone with information of their whereabouts was asked to call the LASD's Missing Persons unit at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Angeles National ForestLASDMissing
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us