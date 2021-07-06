Couple Mysteriously Vanish, Last Seen in Angeles National Forest

Sheriff's detectives continued searching Tuesday for a missing couple last seen driving in the Angeles National Forest.

Sophie Rayanne Edwards, 19, was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 51 of Angeles Crest Highway with her boyfriend, according to Deputy Shawn Du Busky of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Edwards was riding in a silver 2007 Isuzu Ascender with California plates 6BFA756 driven by her boyfriend, Ethan Manzano, who has also gone missing, Du Busky said.

Edwards is white, stands 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds, Du Busky said. She was last seen wearing a black coat, a gray Newcombs Ranch shirt, baggy blue jeans, red Doc Martens boots and a black bandana in her hair.

The 19-year-old Manzano -- who has an unspecified mental condition -- is 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and wavy black hair. Like his girlfriend, he was last seen wearing a gray Newcombs Ranch shirt. He also wore dark jeans.

Anyone with information of their whereabouts was asked to call the LASD's Missing Persons unit at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.