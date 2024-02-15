Couples celebrate Valentine's Day with $14 weddings at chapel in Long Beach

Dozens of families and friends gathered each half hour on the outside deck of Cute Little Wedding Chapel in North Long Beach to celebrate Valentine's Day weddings from 8 in the morning to 8 at night.

"The early bird gets the worm or the ring," laughs Stephanie Hughes, a Long Beach native and the first bride to tie the knot today with her boyfriend Christian Palomarez. “From the first moment I meet him, he was my best friend. We have such amazing chemistry together. This is forever."

Hughes got the ring and the husband as the first couple to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day "The Cute Little Wedding Chapel" in Long Beach.

“I’m really excited, really happy!," said Palomarez. "It’s her favorite holiday.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Valentine's Day is arguably the most romantic day of the year and, each year, thousands of people chose it to make it official and say "I do!"

"We were going to go this last year and something about 2-14-24 sounds right," said Travis Dennison, who married his long time boyfriend Casey of 10 years wearing matching block color patterned suits.

The couple was one of two lucky pairs to get a special gift from Honda. The 'Helpful Honda People' gave them an all expenses paid honeymoon to celebrate their nuptials.

They already got a great deal of the wedding. The Long Beach chapel offers these quick, 14-minute ceremonies for $14 a pop.

“We’ve been so successful that we decided this Valentine’s day was the day we give back," said Alan Katz, the owner of the chapel.

They are giving back to couples looking forward to their lives together forever on this special Valentine's day